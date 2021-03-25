Pricey car part a hot commodity, Vancouver police warn as theft-in-progress caught on camera

Security video released by the Vancouver Police Department Thursday shows a thief lurking in a neighbourhood at night, before they crawl under a parked car.

They were after the vehicle’s catalytic converter, police say.

The VPD is warning the public there's a spike in theft of the pricey car part. In just over two months, police received 71 reports of catalytic converter thefts. That’s a huge jump from the 33 reported during the same period last year.

Catalytic converters lie under the car and can be easily accessed by criminals. They are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system.

Const. Tania Visintin warned the parts are targeted by thieves, “because of the precious metals found inside them.”

That’s means they’re pricey to replace.

“Typically, investigators are seeing Hondas account for about 37 per cent of the targeted vehicles, followed by Fords with 26 per cent and Toyotas with about seven per cent,” Visintin said in a news release.

With the rise in thefts police are asking residents to be vigilant by putting cars in garages, or well-lit areas. While out shopping, park as close possible to the store’s entrance, they suggest.