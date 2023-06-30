Pride activists react after attack at University of Waterloo

Pride month is ending on a somber note after Wednesday’s triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, and local police saying the attack is just the latest in a growing trend.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) made it clear that they believe the stabbing at Hagey Hall, that sent three people to hospital with serious injuries, was motivated by hate.

During a month that's supposed to celebrate Pride, members of the queer community say more work needs to be done.

“We believe this was a targeted, specific attack,” said Chief Mark Crowell with WRPS, on Thursday.

The three victims were attending a Gender Issues class at UW – including the professor of the class and two students.

Waterloo regional police say the attack is part of a troubling trend, citing an uptick in hate-motivated acts against the LGBTQ2S+ community.

PRIDE ACTIVISTS REACTS

Pride activist Cait Glasson submitted a petition to the federal government earlier this year to allow foreign transgender and nonbinary people, who are concerned for their safety, the right to seek asylum in Canada.

“There certainly has been an uptick in harassment and street abuse,” said Glasson

Glasson said she’s seeing more hate-motivated harassment here at home.

“Unfortunately none of it arises to the level of a crime so police won’t do anything about it,” said Glasson.

Wednesday’s stabbing at UW has left the Pride community on edge.

“It’s very unsettling and very unnerving because these attacks were against innocent individuals who were in an institution of higher learning. Who were simply trying to be educated. Now it’s like ‘what about me, if i’m just engaging in an honest conversation and just going about my daily life?’” said Erin Leeann Leblanc, a LGBTQ2S+ advocate.

STATISTICS IN THE REGION

Statistics Canada is also reporting a drastic increase in hate motivated crime throughout the tri-cities since 2019.

WRPS told CTV News 13 violations were identified targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community from January 2023 through May 2023 – three more than last year.

SEARCHING FOR A SOLUTION

Advocates believe the best solution is visibility.

“I think we have to really be more outspoken with organizations and governments,” Leblanc said.

Many are hoping the tragedy that happened on campus will spark change.

“I think this is only going to further increase the resolve of the community to be able to live their lives without any interference from others,” Leblanc said.

The Region of Waterloo said it will continue to show visible support of the queer community.

The region tweeted on Friday that the progress Pride flag will continue to fly at regional facilities until further notice, to celebrate diversity and in solidarity after the attack at the university.