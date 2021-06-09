Pride crosswalk damaged in Kemptville one day after unveiling

A 36-year-old woman is facing a charge of mischief after police say the newly painted Pride crosswalk was damaged in Kemptville.

On Monday, the municipality of North Grenville and Kemptville Pride unveiled the first-ever rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Prescott Street and Reuben Crescent in Old Town Kemptville.

Ontario Provincial Police say the newly painted Pride crosswalk was damaged around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"A witness reported observing a female driver operating a pickup truck, intentionally spinning its tires as it drove over the crosswalk," said the OPP.

"Police attended the area and observed the tire marks across the crosswalk. Further investigation identified the driver and vehicle."

Ashley Feher, 36, of North Grenville is charged with mischief under $5,000.

"The OPP supports Pride Month 2021 and incidents such as this will not be tolerated," said the OPP on Twitter.

#GrenvilleOPP have laid a mischief charge on a 36 y/o female driver after allegedly causing damage to the newly painted #pride crosswalk in @North_Grenville last night around 9:30pm.

The #OPP supports #PrideMonth2021 and incidents such as this will not be tolerated. ^dh pic.twitter.com/XL3ZHVvSX1

Mayor Nancy Peckford posted a picture of the newly painted crosswalk in Kemptville on Facebook Monday.

"It is an expression of inclusion and reflects the belief of so many North Grenville residents that we all deserve to belong," said Peckford.