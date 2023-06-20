Pride flag cut down and burned in Milverton: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County received reports of mischief to a pride flag on Friday.
According to a news release, on June 15, before 10:00 p.m., two unknown people attended a Line 61, Perth East address, removed a pride flag from the flag pole and damaged it.
Police said in a tweet that the flag was “intentionally cut down and burned in Milverton.”
Perth County OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
#PerthOPP is investigating a mischief after a report of a flagpole flying the #pride flag was intentionally cut down and burned in #Milverton. If you have any information or surveillance footage please call #PerthOPP at 1-888-310-1122 or #crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.^kl pic.twitter.com/UDtiE7AB87— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 20, 2023
