Pride flag cut down at Kingston, Ont. school, police say
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Police in Kingston, Ont. are investigating after someone cut down the Pride flag at a school earlier this month.
Police say during the evening of June 1 or the morning of June 2, someone cut down the LGBTQ2S+ flag at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School on Highway 15.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Stefan Walker at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.
Schools across the region flew the Pride flag to celebrate Pride month in June.
