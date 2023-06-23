Pride flag protesters outnumbered by counter-protesters in Sudbury

There was a moving scene in front of Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board on Friday as hundreds came out to protest what they saw as hate.

Knowing that members of the Freedom Convoy Protest planned to gather in front of the board protesting queer education, the Pride flag and the 2SLGBTQI+ community, counter-protestors put out a call for support.

On Friday, there were more counter-protestors and allies of pride than convoy members. They came with music, rainbow flags and cupcakes, outnumbering them at one point 20-1.

Their message to those kids and students seeing the display? Hate will not win and we stand with you.

“It's really one of those things where I felt enough is enough, someone has to stand up to this rhetoric,” said organizer Shawn MacLaren.

"I made a post jokingly, saying hey this is happening on Friday at 11, they're going to be here, does anyone want to counter-protest? And I got a massive response and people were like – oh we were going to go anyways."

"It's important for us to let the kids know especially we support them,” added Julie Hayes.

“We want them to know they won't be bullied."

While Canadians are usually quiet, Linda Levesque said we know when to step forward.

“You have to stand up and say everybody is equal, everybody deserves to be treated the same and so I'm coming out to support them 100 per cent," Levesque said.

While words were exchanged, the protest and counter-protest –remain peaceful. Sudbury police were also on hand to keep an eye on the interactions.