Pride flag to fly in North Perth, Ont.
For the first time, the Pride flag will be flown in North Perth, Ont.
In a 7-3 decision, North Perth Council voted in favour on Monday night to fly the Pride flag throughout the month of June at the Municipal Administration Office in Listowel.
“Even though a flag is just a piece of fabric, to many of us, a Pride flag is an acknowledgement of our ability to love who want, identify as who we are and live our lives authentically - out and proud,” says AJ Adams, president of Stratford-Perth Pride.
This is the first time in the history of the Municipality of North Perth that a Pride flag will be flown.
Prior council requests have been made but have been denied due not being in compliance with the municipality’s Policy for Flying of Banners and Flags and Proclamations.
As of April 2022, Stratford-Perth Pride is an incorporated non profit which now classifies them as a local organization under North Perth’s policy in regards to the flying of flags.
“Raising the Pride flag is a wonderful way to kick-off Pride Month not only in North Perth but all of Perth County,” says Hollie Chavarria, co-founder of North Perth Pride.
-
Police find 19 guns at Winnipeg home; two men arrestedTwo Winnipeg men are facing firearm-related charges after Winnipeg police officers seized 19 guns from a home in the city’s Southwood neighbourhood.
-
Three Saskatchewan junior golfers pursuing collegiate levelMembers of Royal Regina Golf Club Hunter Kutcher, Luke Cote and Will Blake will all be pursuing golf at the collegiate level in the fall.
-
TELUS Spark hosts Battle of Alberta Infinity Dome viewing partiesHockey fans have a new all-ages spot, complete with 8K resolution on a massive 360 degreee screen, to watch the Battle of Alberta.
-
20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last yearA guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.
-
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: pollMany Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan LibraryA group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Wife of Métis hunter killed testifies in murder trialA hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
-
Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summerThe Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.
-
G1 driver 3 times legal limit among 15 impaired drivers caught last weekendOttawa police say officers nabbed 15 impaired drivers over the weekend, including a suspended G1 driver who had three times the legal alcohol limit.