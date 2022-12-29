Pride flag torn from Lawrencetown business: N.S. RCMP

Police in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are investigating after they say a Pride flag was torn from a business.

Annapolis District RCMP received a report of vandalism at a business on Main Street in Lawrencetown on Saturday.

According to a news release Thursday morning, officers learned a Pride flag located on the front of the business was torn up at some point the previous night.

Police say the business has also been the target of similar acts of vandalism over the past month.

The RCMP is currently investigating the case as mischief, but say, “investigators are mindful that these incidents may amount to hate crime.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).