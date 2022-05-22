Pride flags stolen and damaged in Norwich Township: Oxford OPP

Oxford County OPP are looking for three suspects who allegedly defaced and stole multiple pride flags in Norwich Township last week.

On May 20 at approximately 5:15 a.m., Oxford County OPP received reports of theft and mischief on Stove Street in Norwich Township, Ont.

A police investigation revealed that a pride flag was stolen from a hydro pole and another pride flag was spray painted.

On May 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m., police received another report that the pride flag that was damaged the day before had been stolen. A third pride flag on a different hydro pole on Main Street was also stolen.

After reviewing video surveillance, police believe that a white GMC Sierra pick-up truck, a red tractor and three male suspects dressed in orange safety gear to be involved in the vandalism.

Oxford OPP ask anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. People can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.