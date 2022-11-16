Pride flags stolen, mural vandalized in Grande Prairie

Police are investigating the theft and destruction of Pride symbols in Grande Prairie.

According to Mounties, multiple Pride flags have been stolen from the VML Montrose area, a Pride flag was found burnt in the downtown area and the Pride mural on the side of a building at 102 Avenue and 101 Street was spray painted with “hateful signs and words” on multiple occasions.

Investigators say they don’t know if the events are connected

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.