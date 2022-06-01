Pride has officially kicked off in Winnipeg

Pride season has officially kicked off in Winnipeg, and this year Manitobans have the opportunity to participate in a number of events.

Pride week began with the raising of the Pride Flag at Winnipeg City Hall last Friday, with Pride Winnipeg and Fierté Canada Pride (FCP) hosting a human rights conference from Wednesday to Friday.

The topics and themes that will be covered during the conference include advancing queer human rights struggles, creating queer coalitions, and building international queer solidarity.

The keynote speakers include Kael McKenzie, Canada’s first openly transgender judge appointed to the Provincial Court of Manitoba, and Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay member of parliament.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, the Fierté Canada Pride Festival is taking place at the Forks and Parks Canada grounds. The festival will include specialized programming to celebrate traditional Indigenous ceremonies, dance and culture.

The Pride rally and parade will take place on Sunday, beginning at the Manitoba Legislature. Pride Winnipeg will be holding the rally, which will include motivational speeches and special guests.

The parade route will be down Portage Avenue, beginning at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Portage.

A full schedule of events and performers can be found online.