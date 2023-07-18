Pride London holds ‘action focused conversation’ event for transgender community

"Transformative" was a safe space event held by Pride London at Aeolian Hall on Tuesday night.

It was an opportunity for transgender individuals to hear about and voice their concerns.

Attendees filled out a survey to determine which actions could be taken to best support the community.

Over $2,000 in funding for the event and those actions were provided by Siskinds Law Firm.

Keynote speaker James O’Deary felt the event was very important, “Because a lot of times Pride London has a lot of good events going on, but the transgenders are often forgotten.”

Organizers held the event to give transgender Londoners a place to discuss their struggles and to connect them with resources that assist with things such as healthcare and mental health.