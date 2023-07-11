Pride mural in Edson vandalized 2 days after it went up: police

A Pride mural recently painted by a gay-straight alliance west of Edmonton was vandalized within days, Mounties say.

They are investigating the defacing of the mural at Edson's Kinsmen Spray Park as a case of mischief.

The artwork – which features rainbow colours and the message "Be free to be you" – was painted by the Parkland Gay-Straight-Alliance on June 26 during the first-ever Pride event supported by the town.

Around 11 p.m. on June 28, two people spray painted all over it.

RCMP asked the public to help them identify the pair, one of whom was wearing a black hoodie and black-and-blue jeans. The other was wearing a mustard yellow or orange hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edson RCMP detachment at 780-723-8822.