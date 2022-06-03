Pride Parade to cause several Winnipeg road closures

Winnipeggers should expect a number of road closures this weekend due to the 2022 Pride Parade.

In a news release, the City of Winnipeg said the following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:

Northbound and southbound Memorial Boulevard from Broadway to York Avenue;

Northbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to Portage Avenue;

Eastbound and westbound Portage Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street;

Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way; and

Eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way.

The city noted there are some other upcoming road closures – unrelated to the Pride Parade – including the closure of Regent Avenue West from Winona Street to Day Street. This closure, which is due to the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival, went into place on Thursday evening and will remain until Sunday at 11 p.m.

King Street from Notre Dame Avenue to McDermot Avenue will be closed from Monday at 6:30 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m. for a film production. The east sidewalk will be open.

During all of these closures, transit will be rerouted.