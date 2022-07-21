Pride party hits North Bay beach

So far, more than 50 tickets have been sold for the beach party at Shapogesich Beach on Saturday night.

It's being hosted by North Bay Pride in collaboration with the City of North Bay. Organizers said it's a way to get creative and host new events.

"It's different, it's new, so people are excited about it, so I think we will be surprised by the turnout," said Jason McLellan of North Bay Pride.

"We can't think like we did before COVID. We want to drive tourism and economic development, so we have to be creative."

The event is for people 19 and older and will have a DJ, music, alcohol and snacks. A liquor licence has been granted for the event, which will take place in an enclosed area at the beach.

"It's not something that the city has typically done before but we had a community group come forward, they wanted to do something that was a little unique," said Gord Young, communications officer with the city.

"Our staff sat down and worked with North Bay Pride and we're looking forward to the event."

Tickets must be bought in advance to attend the event Saturday night.