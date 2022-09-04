Pride returns to Timmins this week

After being postponed earlier this year, Pride Week is back in Timmins with many in-person and virtual events, after two years of virtual only events because of the pandemic.

The 9th annual Pride Week will kick-off with a flag raising at city hall on Tuesday Sept. 6.

Pride month is normally June in Timmins; however, with uncertainty of the pandemic and hesitancy of the community at the time, the difficult decision was made to move the festivities to September.

In a Facebook post on June 7, Matthieu Villeneuve, the president of Fierté Timmins Pride, said “In response to covid-19 and lack of community engagement Fierté Timmins Pride has decided to gather in September … We understand that the 2SLGBTQ+ may be disappointed with the decision, but we encourage everyone to live pride every day.”

Fierté Timmins Pride is a non-profit organization and volunteer organization that is responsible for the pride week activities that are held annually in Timmins, their mission is to unite and engage individuals and organizations to educate, advocate and support the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Timmins and surrounding areas.

“We are just really excited for pride… Just for the fact we have been removed from each other for so long because of covid. We are happy to get back our sense of community with pride week,” Villeneuve told CTV News.

The pride events will run from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10.

With the help of community volunteers, the festivities are in full swing. Events include; a creating safe and inclusive spaces seminar, virtual trivia bingo, all-ages bowling, a rally, the pride parade and a drag show.

The drag show, on Saturday, features the north’s own Farra N Hyte and Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 contestant, Jada Shada Hudson along with Toronto queens, Tash Riot and Ivory Towers and local talent.

For more information on the upcoming events, visit www.timminspride.com or their Facebook page.