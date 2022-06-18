iHeartRadio

Pride ride rolls through Kitchener

Dozens came together Friday evening for a Pride-themed bike ride across Kitchener.

The Together in Pride event was put on by the city, KW Counselling Services, and Spectrum.

The group, made up of part of the LGBTQ2S+ community as well as supporters, departed the counselling services parking lot for their seven kilometre journey.

The event also featured prizes for the best decorated bikes.

