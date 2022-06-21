Pride Toronto introduces weapons checks following recent 'increase in security risks'

Don’t be surprised if you’re checked for weapons with a security wand at upcoming Pride Toronto festivities.

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday late Tuesday afternoon, Sherwin Modeste, the festival’s executive director, said “due to the increase in security risks we have seen over the past few weeks” organizers have made the decision to “prioritize (their) guests’ safety” and introduce this additional safety measure.

This security check applies to those entering the festival’s “designated spaces” and may “result in a slower check-in process,” he said.

“We are hoping individuals understand that our priority is everyone’s safety and we are only introducing this to ensure our stage areas are safe for all individuals.”

Speaking further with CP24 at an AIDS Candlelight Vigil Tuesday night, Modeste said the move is a precautionary measure and there have been no direct threats against Pride Toronto or any of the events.

“So at Pride Toronto, public safety – the safety of everyone that attends the festival – for us, it's very important,” Modeste said. “And we have seen an increase in online threats towards the towards LGBTQ community. But we've also heard directly from a lot of members of our community that they're being attacked, whether it's verbally or physically.

“So (we’re) proceeding on the side of caution and making sure that the folks that are coming to Pride Toronto feel safe. We want folks to feel safe, and hence the reason for the added security and working with security firms that understand the Queer community. For us, it's very important.”

While Toronto police have not informed Pride Toronto about any known threats, Modeste said, organizers are nevertheless trying to bolster the festival against any possible “copycat” attacks.

It was just two weeks ago that an Ontario teen was arrested and charged for allegedly making threats against an LGBTQ event in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Modeste said organizers are mindful of such incidents and are trying to plan accordingly.

“A hundred per cent for us it is erring on the side of caution to make sure that this is going to be a safe event,” he said.

This year will be the first time since 2019 that Pride Toronto will host an in-person Pride festival. Physical Pride events were cancelled in the city in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride Month events got underway in the city on June 1 and will be capped off with a Festival weekend on June 24-26.