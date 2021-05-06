iHeartRadio

Pride Walkway in Prescott 'intentionally' damaged by truck, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say this vehicle was "observed intentionally causing damage" to the Pride Walkway in Prescott on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the Pride Walkway in Prescott was damaged this week.

Police say the driver of a commercial motor vehicle was "observed intentionally causing damage" to the Pride Walkway at 11:40 a.m. on May 5.

The Pride Walkway is located on King Street at Russell Street in Prescott.

— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 6, 2021

In November, police charged a 16-year-old Brockville boy with mischief after the Pride crosswalk was damaged.

Police said on Nov. 5, witnesses reported a vehicle "deliberately doing a burnout across the crosswalk, destroying some of the colour."

The Pride crosswalk dedicated to Pride celebrations was also damaged last July and in 2019.