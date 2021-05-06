Pride Walkway in Prescott 'intentionally' damaged by truck, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the Pride Walkway in Prescott was damaged this week.

Police say the driver of a commercial motor vehicle was "observed intentionally causing damage" to the Pride Walkway at 11:40 a.m. on May 5.

The Pride Walkway is located on King Street at Russell Street in Prescott.

pic.twitter.com/7G0n0Ibjm4

In November, police charged a 16-year-old Brockville boy with mischief after the Pride crosswalk was damaged.

Police said on Nov. 5, witnesses reported a vehicle "deliberately doing a burnout across the crosswalk, destroying some of the colour."

The Pride crosswalk dedicated to Pride celebrations was also damaged last July and in 2019.