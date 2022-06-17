Pride Week activities in Brandon continue with flag raising at city hall

A flag raising and proclamation at Brandon City Hall on Friday was part of ongoing Pride Week festivities.

The flag is the Progress flag, which uses the colours and stripes of the Pride flag and incorporates colours to represent transgender people, marginalized people of colour, and those who are living with AIDS or have lost their life to AIDS.

“It’s a very public acknowledgement of our city’s dedication to being a partner with us,” said Ken Jackson, chairperson of Brandon Pride, “and to make Brandon a more inclusive and more diverse city.”

The proclamation from Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest designated the week of June 18-22 as “Brandon Pride 2022 ‘I Just Can’t Hide My Pride!’”, the theme for this year’s event.

Councillor Shaun Cameron was in attendance for the event.

"It was great to join members of the community, his worship the Mayor, and organizers and supporters of Pride in Brandon today to see the flag raising,” he said. “It is tremendous to see the community continue to support inclusivity, and I'm sure many Brandonities are looking forward to joining in the parade tomorrow from city hall.”

Saturday's parade begins with a rally at city hall at noon, with the parade stepping off at 12:30 p.m. The parade route will go from city hall along Victoria Avenue to Rideau Park, where the Pride in the Park celebration will begin at 1 p.m.