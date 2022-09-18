Pride Week continues in North Bay
A variety of events are taking place in the city for North Bay’s Pride Week.
Saturday was the annual pride parade with hundreds of people, businesses, politicians and organizations taking part.
Those who spoke with CTV News say events like this in North Bay are important and that they hope more can continue to happen.
"A few years ago we didn't have a whole lot of pride oriented events going on; but over the past few years we've been getting out there a little bit more. It's really important to me it just brings the community together and is just full of positive energy and I love it," said Jefferey Hamilton, a participant in the parade.
Saturday’s activities ended with a concert at the ski hill.
The week full of events will wrap Sunday evening, Sept. 18, with free screening of the film PRIDE at the Capitol Centre.
"Pride is just about love and inclusivity and everyone coming together and having a good time. Whatever your sexual orientation is come and have fun that's what it's all about," Dylan Desmarais, another parade participant, told CTV News.
More information on North Bay’s pride activities can be found on their website.
