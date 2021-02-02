Pride Winnipeg is planning to move its 2021 celebrations to an online platform amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Pride Winnipeg announced that it would be taking a different approach to the digital celebrations this year during Pride Week.

"We are looking at doing 10 days of community events mixed with our standard Pride style programming, rather than just a single weekend digital festival, and this year we will end with a Virtual Parade," Barry Karlenzig, president of Pride Winnipeg, said in a news release.

“We have also worked with our partners to enable us to double our Resurgence Fund capacity and open it to allow community groups to apply for funding to host their events year-round, not just during Pride week.”

Pride Winnipeg said more details on how to apply to the Resurgence Fund will be released on its website, along with the 2021 Virtual Pride performance application.

Pride Week is scheduled to start on Sept. 3 with a flag raising, and will run until Sept. 12.

In the release, Pride Winnipeg said it is following the announcements and guidelines from Health Canada, along with the city’s and province rules.