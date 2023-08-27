iHeartRadio

Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him


Two months after leading a daylong mutiny against Russia's military leadership, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in a field halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. The last weeks of the mercenary leader's life were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin really had in store for him.
