Prime energy, 5 other drinks recalled in Canada over caffeine content

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul.

The agency posted a recall notice on Wednesday for Prime energy drink, founded by Paul and fellow YouTube star KSI. 3D Alphaland energy drink, 5-hour Energy, Celsius dietary supplement, GFuel energy drink and Sting, which includes Vietnamese characters, were also recalled.

The notice says all of the affected products are under recall "due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements."

Prime, which is advertised as vegan and having zero sugar, contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per can — the equivalent of six cans of Coke or two Red Bulls.

The Canadian Press reported Wednesday, citing Health Canada, that Prime energy drink exceeds the regulator's acceptable caffeine limit of 180 mg per serving and should not be sold.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products," the CFIA said.

"The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace."

The recall includes all flavours of the affected drinks that contain caffeine and do not have bilingual English and French labelling.

"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the CFIA said.

"Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."

The Canadian Press reported earlier Wednesday that Prime was set to be recalled in Canada.

The recall comes after U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate Prime over health concerns, particularly when it comes to children. Some schools in the United Kingdom and Australia have already banned the drink.

Prime energy drink is different from Prime Hydration, which a company spokesperson told The Associated Press does not contain caffeine.

Dr. Dina Kulik told CTV National News that children under 12 should not have any caffeine, while those older should have no more than 100 mg. Health Canada recommends adults not exceed 400 mg of caffeine per day.

"We certainly know that it can increase the risk of anxiety and stress, poor sleep, poor appetite and definitely can predispose kids to having more behavioural issues, more irritability," Kulik said.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press