Prime minister and premier to make announcement Monday in Windsor
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will be in Windsor Monday for an announcement.
The prime minister and premier will be joined by Stellantis North America chief operating officer Mark Stewart and Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development job creation and trade.
The federal minister of innovation, science and industry François-Philippe Champagne will also be in attendance.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Premier’s official YouTube channel.
Excited to welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau and Minister @FP_Champagne to #WindsorTecumseh tomorrow for another groundbreaking announcement with @Stellantis. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/AWm1H4q3sM— Irek Kusmierczyk (@Irek_K) May 2, 2022
