Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19 booster shot at Ottawa pharmacy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the ranks of Canadians who are rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 booster shots.

Trudeau received his third shot at an Ottawa pharmacy this morning.

The prime minister arrived around 8 a.m. and could be seen chatting with the pharmacist as the shot was prepared.

Afterwards, the prime minister flashed a thumbs up to the cameras and urged Canadians to get vaccinated.

Provinces have been racing to deliver booster shots as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to surge to new heights.

Many have also chosen to delay the beginning of in-person schooling in the new year in an effort to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.