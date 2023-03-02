Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Winnipeg to talk childcare
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg and will be meeting with Manitoba's premier to talk about childcare.
Trudeau is set to make an announcement with Premier Heather Stefanson Friday morning following a meeting to discuss "the importance of affordable, high-quality childcare," according to the Prime Minister's itinerary.
Trudeau arrived in Winnipeg Thursday to speak to a crowd of supporters at a Liberal fundraiser at the Fort Garry Hotel throughout the evening.
He touted the recent health care deals with the provinces including Manitoba and defended the carbon tax.
"Also what brings me to Winnipeg is childcare," Trudeau said at the event. "We know that moving forward on accessible, affordable, high quality childcare spaces are making a huge difference."
Following his announcement Friday morning, Trudeau is set to meet with health care workers at a local hospital.
-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele
