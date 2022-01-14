Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises to cut child care fees in half by end of year in Nova Scotia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to make a virtual child care announcement Friday.

“Last summer we signed an historic deal with Nova Scotia to make child care more affordable,” said Trudeau.

“Thanks to our agreement in July, child care fees in Nova Scotia, from this month onward, are going down by a quarter.”

Trudeau say this means hundreds of dollars more in parents’ pockets each month.

“If you’ve got two children, saving $400 a month is a big deal, but we’re not stopping there,” said Trudeau.

“Working together with the province, we’ll cut child care fees in half by the end of this year and, in the next five years, we’ll get to $10 a day child care right across Nova Scotia.”

According to Houston, the province is ahead of schedule and Nova Scotia parents and families will see an early decrease of 25 per cent, retroactive to Jan. 1.

“This means parents and caregivers in Nova Scotia are already paying less,” said Houston.

“I’m proud that, working with the federal government, we were able to move this forward.”

With the retroactive change, Houston says parents and caregivers will save about $200 a month, on average.

Parents will continue to pay their current rate until April 1, at which time they will receive a cheque reflecting the reduction from January to March, or a credit based on their preference.

Houston also announced the addition of 1,500 new, not-for-profit child care spaces beginning this fall.

“As we move forward with this agreement, positive changes will continue to happen. Positive changes that will have an immediate impact on families,” said Houston.

“This is one of those moments that makes me very proud to be the premier of Nova Scotia and very proud to be Canadian.”