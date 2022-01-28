Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's isolation due to child testing positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's isolating because one of his kids tested positive for COVID-19.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, he says he feels fine and has no symptoms.
He says he took another test this morning and it was negative, as was a previous rapid test.
He's not saying which of his three children has tested positive or how they're doing.
Trudeau revealed in a tweet Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out Wednesday evening he'd been in contact with someone, whom he didn't identify, who had tested positive.
Trudeau says he's working from home, attending a virtual Liberal caucus retreat today; he'll also have to participate virtually Monday when the House of Commons resumes business after a six-week break.
-
-
'We clean it up and carry on': Historic Edmonton building vandalized with hateful messagesA historic building in Old Strathcona used by Freemasons was vandalized overnight with hateful comments and threats.
-
Rain, snowfall warnings issued for southwestern B.C., Interior highwaysEnvironment Canada has issued rain and snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern B.C. along with special weather statements for the southeast.
-
Maple syrup season begins in Simcoe CountyMaple syrup season is just around the corner in Simcoe County.
-
Top Canadian defence officials condemn protesters dancing on Tomb of the Unknown SoldierOne video on Twitter showed an individual jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, yelling, "Freedom."
-
Mayor of Terry Fox's hometown slams 'appropriation' of Ottawa statue during anti-mandate protestThe mayor of Terry Fox's hometown is speaking out against what he calls the "appropriation" of the Canadian athlete's legacy during the anti-vaccine mandate rally in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Hundreds flock to B.C. legislature in support of trucker convoyA huge crowd descended on the lawn of the B.C. legislature building on Saturday in solidarity with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents that converged on Ottawa earlier in the day.
-
Ontario man continues province-wide Alzheimer's fundraiser in BracebridgeA Toronto-area man is on a province-wide tour to raise funds for Alzheimer's research.
-
Sask. hate crime victim reflects on the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque massacreTwo Saskatoon men are reflecting on their hate crime experiences while mourning the Quebec City mosque shooting.