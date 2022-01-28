Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's isolation due to child testing positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's isolating because one of his kids tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, he says he feels fine and has no symptoms.

He says he took another test this morning and it was negative, as was a previous rapid test.

He's not saying which of his three children has tested positive or how they're doing.

Trudeau revealed in a tweet Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out Wednesday evening he'd been in contact with someone, whom he didn't identify, who had tested positive.

Trudeau says he's working from home, attending a virtual Liberal caucus retreat today; he'll also have to participate virtually Monday when the House of Commons resumes business after a six-week break.