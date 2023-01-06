Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks climate change with King Charles
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he shared a call with King Charles that centred on environmental issues.
Trudeau's office says he and the King discussed the COP15 biodiversity summit that was held in Montreal last month, where nearly 200 countries signed a landmark conservation agreement.
They also exchanged "ideas on tackling climate change and protecting the environment moving forward."
Trudeau made the call from Ottawa after his return from a family vacation in Jamaica and a few days before he is set to travel to Mexico for a North American Leaders Summit.
He had previously received an audience with the King in September, when he travelled to London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Prime Minister's Office said Trudeau is looking forward to the King's coronation in May.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.
