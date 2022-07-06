Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Sudbury on Thursday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Sudbury on Thursday, a day after he was in North Bay.

Trudeau will visit a mining engineering facility in the morning, before meeting with members of Science North's student science advisory council.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will take part in a tree-planting event. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will also attend.

Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be planting the 10 millionth tree in the city Thursday.

The stop in Sudbury follows Trudeau’s Wednesday visit to 22 Wing North Bay Royal Canadian Air Force where he met with Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Antony Rota and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré.