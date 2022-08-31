Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Winnipeg Thursday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make a stop in Winnipeg, Man. on Thursday to discuss affordable childcare among other things.

According to the prime minister's itinerary, he will be meeting with students at Université de Saint-Boniface Thursday morning.

He is then expected meet with Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson later in the afternoon.

Trudeau is scheduled to end the day speaking with parents and children about a plan to make child care more affordable in the province, according to the itinerary.

CTV News will be covering his visit and will have more information on the prime minister's trip throughout the day.