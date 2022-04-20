Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy, meeting with local Muslim leaders and visiting a school.

Trudeau’s first stop was a home in Kitchener where he touted measures in the 2022 federal budget aimed at making housing more affordable.

“We know that housing is real challenge, not just here in Kitchener but right across the country,” said Trudeau. “And we need to work together to solve it.”

Trudeau said the 2022 federal budget focuses on three main pillars to combat the housing crisis – supply, savings and cutting down on speculation.

“I’ve heard from Canadian across the country… who are really worried about the housing market who wonder whether or not they’ll ever be able to afford a home,” Trudeau said.

“One of the challenges that we’re facing in Canada is our population with immigration and other things has been growing over the past years and housing construction hasn’t kept up.”

The prime minister said the federal government will work with provincial and municipal governments and spend $4 billion to help cities and towns increase the supply of housing.

He also highlighted the introduction of a new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account where Canadians can set aside up to $40,000.

Trudeau also said “far too many” homes in Canada are being bought by foreign investors and that’s something the government needs to crack down on.

“We’re going to ban foreign buyers in homes for the next two years to make sure that Canadians have an opportunity to buy their homes,” he said.

Trudeau’s next stop was the Islamic Centre of Cambridge where he met with local Muslim leaders.

“We talked about the future of Muslims in this community and in Canada in general,” Imam Abdul Roaufkabbar said.

The Prime Minister then spoke to elementary school students at The International School of Cambridge.

He told the students he’s proud of how children have handled the pandemic and spoke about the importance of multiculturalism.

“Where we learn new things, where we challenge ourselves, where we become better, is where we learn from people who are different from us,” Trudeau said.

Students reported they enjoyed the visit.

“It was so fun seeing the prime minister and then meeting him,” said one. “He’s a really nice guy.”