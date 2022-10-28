Prime Minister adds names to Russian sanction list during stop in Winnipeg

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated Canada’s support for Ukraine and criticized Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, and announced more names have been added to the official sanction list.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Triennial Congress of Ukrainian Canadians in Winnipeg on Friday, Trudeau said 35 more names have been added to the sanction list, including leaders of Russia’s state-owned energy company.

“We will continue to tighten the screws on anyone abetting this illegal invasion,” he said.

Trudeau said more sanctions are coming for members of the Russian justice and security sectors.

The congress, a three-day event being held in Winnipeg this year, brings leaders from the Ukrainian Canadian community together to discuss and decide the priorities facing them.

“Nine months ago this week, Russia launched a brutal and bloody invasion of a sovereign and democratic nation,” Trudeau said during his speech. “They violated the post-World War II order that has for decades, upheld peace and allowed so many people to prosper. The have murdered innocent civilians.”

Trudeau said during his visit to Ukraine in May, he saw the devastation first-hand, and said he will never forget what he saw.

“Our hearts break for the lives lost, the lives ruined, and the people fleeing for safety,” he said.

More than 105,000 Ukrainian nations fleeing the invasion has arrived in Canada, Trudeau said.

'WE STAND SHOULDER-TO-SHOULDER WITH UKRAINE': DEFENCE MINISTER TALKS UKRAINE SUPPORT

Trudeau is not the only one visiting from Ottawa. Canada's National Defence Minister Anita Anand is also in town and will be participating in a panel at the congress called 'Working Together to Build Euro-Atlantic Security.'

Anand is also expected to deliver a speech to reinforce Canada's support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

"We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine in the short and the long term, in protection of their sovereignty, their stability, their security," Anand told CTV's Nicole Dubé during an interview Friday morning.

"This is an unjustified and unprovoked further Russian, and Canada will do whatever it takes to make sure we are there in the short and the long term."

Anand told CTV News Canada has committed $600 million of military aid to Ukraine so far. She said she has been in close contact with Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

"He routinely provides me with a list of items that Ukraine needs," she said.

"He asked for drone cameras, and we provided over 50 cameras for drones for use on the front lines in Ukraine. He asked for armoured vehicles; we are sending 39 armoured vehicles from GDLS in London. He asked for winter clothing; we are sending 500,000 pieces of winter clothing to keep Ukrainian troops equipped during the winter months."

For all the Ukrainian refugees coming to Canada, Anand said the federal government is here for them. She said Canada has brought in more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

"We know that the Ukrainian community is so important, not just in Manitoba but to our country over the decades, not just right now," she said. "We want to do whatever we can to support them."

Along with this, Trudeau is also planning to meet with members of Winnipeg's local Iranian community.

