Prime minister's B.C. visit to be met with anti-mandate protesters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in British Columbia for a multi-day visit, which includes a number of speaking engagements.

Trudeau is scheduled to address a sustainability conference Tuesday, before sitting down with Premier John Horgan later in the day.

The prime minister is giving a keynote address at the GLOBE Forum 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

However, he’s expected to be met with protesters as the so-called “Freedom Convoy” rallying against COVID-19 mandates makes its way downtown.

Trudeau is set to make an announcement alongside the ministers of environment and natural resources Tuesday morning.

He’ll then meet with Horgan in the afternoon.

Trudeau will head to a Vancouver high school for a discussion with students about climate change aftward.

He’ll end his day at the Fairmont Hotel for a Liberal Party fundraiser.

Trudeau is expected to be met with convoy protesters throughout the day.

According to the group’s website, they plan to start in Chilliwack at 10 a.m. and make their way to downtown Vancouver in the evening.

Vancouver isn’t the only stop on the prime minister’s visit to B.C.

He’s expected to visit the Williams Lake First Nation later this week, where ground-penetrating radar uncovered 93 "reflections." It's been suggested those reflections may indicate the remains of dozens of people.

The nation hopes to discuss the federal government’s commitment to reconciliation.