Prime minister, Sask. premier mourn death of RCMP officer killed on-duty

Officials and community members from Saskatchewan and across Canada are sharing messages of mourning after an RCMP officer was killed on-duty Saturday.

“Very sad news from Saskatchewan tonight,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter. “Sending my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of [RCMP] officers Shelby Patton – know that I’m keeping you in my thoughts.”

Const. Patton, 26, initiated the stop with a stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, Sask., around 8 a.m. local time Saturday. He was struck by the vehicle and later died at the scene.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested around 10 a.m. on Saturday in connection with the incident. Police say the suspects remain in custody.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that Saskatchewan mourns the loss of RCMP Constable Shelby Patton, who was killed in the line of duty this morning,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote on Twitter. “Our grief is only matched by our tremendous gratitude to Constable Patton for his service, and to every police officer who serves and protects us every day.”

“I extend my condolences to all who knew and loved Constable Patton,” Jagmeet Singh, Canada’s NDP leader wrote.

This is a tragic loss for his family and community.



The mayor of Wolseley described a state of shock in the community on Saturday evening, after the incident.

Wolseley Mayor Gerald Hill explained the situation is difficult to comprehend, especially for an officer early in his career.

“Way too young, not old enough. Just starting out, just starting out,” Hill said to CTV News.

Mounties say an increased police presence is expected in the areas around Wolseley and Francis as the investigation continues.

In Indian Head, Sask. where Patton was a member since 2015, a growing memorial of flowers can be seen outside the RCMP detachment.

A memorial of flowers grows outside the RCMP detachment in Indian Head, Sask. in memory of Const. Shelby Patton. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Flags at detachments around the province will be lowered at half-mast until his funeral.

Many in the law enforcement community across the country have shared their condolences online.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of the [RCMP officer] lost in the line of duty today,” Evan Bray, Chief of the Regina Police Service tweeted. “On behalf of all us [at Regina police] we stand beside you and offer support through this difficult time.”

“Our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of RCMP Constable Shelby Patton,” Edmonton Police wrote.

“We grieve the tragic loss of [Const.] Shelby Patton,” tweeted the Halifax Police.

