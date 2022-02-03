More subsidized childcare spaces coming to Manitoba following provincial, federal funding

An expansion of Manitoba’s Childcare Subsidy Program will make nearly half of all regulated spaces in the province become subsidized, the province and Ottawa announced on Thursday.

The provincial government is increasing funding to the program by $82.7 million, with $64.5 million coming from the federal government through a bilateral early learning and childcare agreement for children ages six and under.

“We know that a parent’s ability to participate in the workforce may be dependent on access to affordable childcare and today’s announcement will allow more Manitoba families to participate in the labour market and maintain employment,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

The expansion will go into effect on February 6.

The province said the changes will result in the average parent saving approximately 30 per cent on childcare fees and will ensure Manitoba remains on target to deliver on a commitment to drop regulated childcare fees by 50 per cent for parents by the end of 2022.

That was part of an August 2021 bilateral childcare funding agreement with the federal government where the goal was to create an average $10 a day fee for regulated childcare spaces in the province by 2023.

“This pandemic really woke everybody up, in the business community, across the political spectrum to say, ‘Wow, we need to ensure that we have affordable high-quality childcare,’” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Parents of children aged 12 weeks to 12-years-old are eligible for the subsidy program. The province said about 16 per cent, or 6,000 children receive a full or partial subsidy. That number is expected to jump by 12,000 children with the new changes in eligibility.

The new funding does not address staffing concerns at early learning and childcare facilities Wayne Ewasko, the minister of education and early learning, said related announcements will be coming soon.

“We are looking at the affordability, the quality and, of course, the workforce so within the next few months we’re going to get some additional good news for the sector so that we can definitely try to train and retain the individuals we need to be working,” said Ewasko.

A workforce strategy is something the Manitoba Child Care Association has been calling for.

Jodie Kehl, the executive director of the association, said improving childcare affordability is a step in the right direction, but is only part of building a better childcare sector.

She said staffing shortages, the inability to attract and retain educated early childhood educators and equitable salaries in the sector remain critical issues.

“We’re working with Manitoba’s most precious, our youngest Manitobans. If we truly want them to have the best, highest quality of care, we need to be attracting the best and brightest early childhood educators,” said Kehl.

What is needed, according to Kehl, is a methodical approach over the next couple of years in building the childcare sector to be focused evenly on affordability, accessibility and quality.

“The childcare sector is in crisis right now, so the priority needs to be in stabilizing, supporting and investing in the existing sector so that we have early childhood educators to continue to provide childcare in this province.”

Manitoba’s NDP responded by saying the federal announcement is “welcome news” but was disappointed in the number of childcare spots committed to from the province.

A statement from NDP MLA Adrien Sala, on behalf of the NDP Caucus Childcare Committee reads in part, “Instead, the PCs are going to take money meant for helping families to backfill their own cuts. This funding should be used to build as many affordable, public spaces as possible and increase wages for all childcare workers, not just a few of them."

The income threshold for subsidy eligibility has been bumped by 45 per cent, meaning households with a net income of $23,883 to $37,116 will qualify for a full subsidy while households with incomes between $37,542 to $82,877 can get a partial subsidy.

The subsidies are calculated based on income, the number of children and their ages. The province said a subsidy application process will be introduced in the coming weeks.