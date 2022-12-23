Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau will remain in constant contact with Ottawa during the trip and continue to be briefed and updated on issues.

The PMO also says it checked with the federal ethics commissioner in advance of the travel to make sure it follows guidelines.

Trudeau had been found in violation of conflict-of-interest rules in 2017 after a 2016 vacation he took to the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas.

The prime minister must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons, even if it's for personal travel.

The family's flights to and from Costa Rica over the Christmas holiday in 2019 cost the government about $57,000 and thousands more were spent on flight crews' stay in San Jose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.