Prime Minister Trudeau stopping by Waterloo Region Friday
The Prime Minister of Canada is in Waterloo Region Friday to talk climate and green incentives.
At 11:45 a.m., Justin Trudeau visited Reep Green Solutions, a local environmental organization in Kitchener.
Trudeau got an extensive tour of the facility. He met with energy advisors and other team members who showed him different energy efficient options, low-flow shower heads, heaters and solar panels.
The federal government said the purpose of his visit is to highlight the Canada Greener Homes Initiative, aimed at helping homeowners save money by making their homes more energy-efficient.
Trudeau will visit an Elmira farm later Friday afternoon to talk about the quarterly Climate Action Incentive payment, money paid to people and families to offset the federal government’s pollution pricing.
The Prime Minister also plans to meet with the chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.
