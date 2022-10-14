Prime Minister Trudeau stops by Waterloo Region Friday

The Prime Minister of Canada was in Waterloo Region Friday to talk climate and green incentives.

At 11:45 a.m., Justin Trudeau visited Reep Green Solutions, a local environmental organization in Kitchener.

Trudeau got an extensive tour of the facility. He met with energy advisors and other team members who showed him different energy efficient options, low-flow shower heads, heaters and solar panels.

“We're all about engaging with the public and showing people accessible ways that they can be a little more sustainable,” said Patrick Gilbride, an associate director at Reep Green Solutions.

The federal government said the purpose of his visit is to highlight the Canada Greener Homes Initiative, aimed at helping homeowners save money by making their homes more energy-efficient.

“[The initiative] certainly sparked a lot of people to take action when it was first announced. We had a huge waitlist,” said Gilbride.

Trudeau visited an Elmira farm later Friday afternoon to talk about the quarterly Climate Action Incentive payment, money paid to people and families to offset the federal government’s pollution pricing.

Ryan Martin who co-owns Ontowa Farm said meeting the prime minister was informative. He said having politicians meet with locals and see how issues affect Canadians can help the government make good policies.

“It’s good to meet a well-known politician, and it’s always good to have a policy maker on the farm,” Martin said. “We talked about some of the challenges and opportunities with climate change and what affects that, how the government can help a little bit with mitigation and also reimburse some people with increased costs.”

The Prime Minister also planned to meet with the chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.