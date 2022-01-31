Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

Speaking during an outdoor press conference, maskless, Trudeau said he feels well and “has no symptoms,” and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance.

He has been in isolation since Thursday, after one of his children tested positive for the virus. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.

“It's a challenge that my family and I are facing, but there's nothing unusual or special about it. It's a challenge too many Canadians, and people around the world, know all too well,” he said.

Shortly after learning of this exposure on Wednesday night, the prime minister said he had tested negative on a rapid antigen test.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind Canadians to please get vaccinated,” he said. Trudeau is fully vaccinated and received a COVID-19 booster shot on Jan. 4.

Trudeau and his family spent the weekend in the National Capital Region, while thousands of protesters filled the downtown core calling for the removal of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Many participants have expressed outrage at the prime minister and a desire to see him removed from office.

He addressed the ongoing protests during his remark, strongly condemning the behaviour seen.

He will also be participating in a series of other events remotely on Monday, including question period and a take-note debate on the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

This is the first time the prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19 but not the first time he has been exposed.

Early in the pandemic, in March 2020, he went into a 14-day isolation after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, and in late December 2021 he announced he was testing regularly and self-monitoring after some members of his staff and security detail tested positive.

