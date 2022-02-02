Prime Video adds two-part documentary on The Kids in the Hall to streamer lineup

A two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.

Amazon's streaming arm says "The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks" will feature archival footage from the quintet's earliest years, behind-the-scenes clips from their eponymous sketch series and in-depth interviews with members Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

The documentary dives into the group's post-punk era origins in the mid-1980s, five seasons of their television series, a controversial feature film and multiple sold-out tours.

It is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin this March before landing on Prime Video later this year.

The look-back joins a Toronto-shot revival of "The Kids in the Hall" sketch series bound for Prime Video later this year.

The original comedy aired from 1989 to 1995 on CBC, as well as CBS and HBO in the United States.

Produced by Blue Ant Studios, the new documentary is drawn from the biography "The Kids in the Hall: One Dumb Guy" by Paul Myers, who serves as an executive producer.

Featured interviews include Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Jay Baruchel, Janeane Garofalo, Eddie Izzard, Mae Martin, Lorne Michaels and Mike Myers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.