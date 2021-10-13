Prince Albert City Council approves vaccination policy for civic facilities

Prince Albert City Council has approved a mandatory vaccination policy for civic facilities.

Starting Wednesday, everyone over the age of 12 entering a city facility must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours.

“We are dealing with some of the highest levels of COVID-19 infection and spread since the start of the pandemic,” said Mayor Greg Dionne in a news release on the city’s website. “Vaccines are safe and proven effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 to others. This policy make us all safer”

The policy will apply at all city owned buildings including city hall, arenas, pools, the field house, library and arts centre.

Those 18 years of age and older will be required to produce photo identification in addition to proof of vaccination or a negative test result.