Prince Albert city workers reach tentative deal

Striking workers employed by the City of Prince Albert reached a tentative deal Tuesday, according to the union representing them.

A statement from Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 882 said the deal was agreed to after two days of negotiations.

According to the union, benefits of the tentative deal include vision care coverage for all employees and an expansion of Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) coverage for all non-permanent employees. The wage offer remains the same, with an understanding that wages will be adjusted for hard-to-recruit classifications.

Another pay adjustment would bring the lowest paid workers above minimum wage.

The union began a full withdrawal of services on Sept. 11, affecting a number of city-run facilities including City Hall, the Art Hauser Centre and the EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts.

“The bargaining committee has worked hard to make gains at the table. Moving forward, the next steps are in the hands of our membership,” said Mira Lewis, a national CUPE representative.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified with a vote from union members. CUPE said the vote is scheduled for Friday.