Prince Albert crash that left pedestrian dead was accidental, police say
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian last fall was accidental, according to Prince Albert police.
The crash just before 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 28th Street East claimed the life of Stewart Fleury, 67, a police news release said.
After "extensive investigation", police found the crash was non-criminal and accidental. The Crown also reviewed the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police said Fleury's family consented to the release of his name.
