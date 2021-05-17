Prince Albert declares state of emergency as nearby wildfire rages

The City of Prince Albert has declared a local state of emergency as a wildfire continues to burn northeast of the city prompting an order for some residents to evacuate.

“An order to evacuate has been issued due to the wildfire that is threatening the residents. The wildfire is fast-moving and individuals that reside and work north of Highway 55, east of Cloverdale Road and West of the Honeymoon Road must start evacuation immediately," the city says in a news release.

Earlier Monday, the Prince Albert Fire Department saId homes on Evergreen and Valley View Road were being evacuated as the fire grew in size.

The City of Prince Albert says those that evacuate can go to the Margo Fournier Centre, where they will be asked to register and will receive further instruction.