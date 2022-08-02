Prince Albert doctor faces sexual misconduct allegations for the second time
A complaint has been filed against a Prince Albert family doctor following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) charged Dr. Nigel Painter with unprofessional conduct on July 12.
Painter is accused of inappropriately touching a patient and inappropriate comments last year.
The allegations have not been proven and the matter has been referred to a disciplinary committee.
This is the second time Painter has faced discipline from the college.
In 2014, Painter's license was suspended for one year after he admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with a patient.
CPSS documents show his license was restored in November 2015 after receiving counselling.
Painter is listed with the CPSS as a general practitioner with the West Hill Medical Clinic.
-
B.C. condo owners gets to keep hot tub despite strata's claim it breaks bylaws: CRTB.C. condo owners aren't being told to remove their hot tub from their patio, despite the strata's claim it breaks bylaws.
-
Kelowna's crime rate the highest of all Canadian metropolitan areasA federal report on crime rates across the country ranks Kelowna as worst in Canada when it comes to crime rate.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
-
RVH and police create a new Mobile Crisis Response TeamBarrie has a new front-line crisis team to help with mental health and addiction calls for service.
-
Tips wanted to find Ponoka shooting suspectA man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ponoka is at large, RCMP say.
-
Two men face charges after shot fired from fishing boat in Yarmouth County: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after a shot was fired from a fishing boat in Yarmouth County last month.
-
Plane crash in Manitoba being investigatedThe Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating an accident in Manitoba involving an aerial application aircraft.
-
Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gunAn Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.