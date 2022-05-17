Prince Albert firefighters rescue 8 people stuck in elevator

Firefighters in Prince Albert helped free several people stuck in an elevator.

On Saturday, Prince Albert Fire Department was called to a building in the 300 block of 38th Street West for a report of a person stuck in an elevator.

Upon arrival, the fire crew learned eight people were trapped inside, according to social media post from the department.

The responding firefighters turned off the power to the elevator and were able to open the doors so the occupants could safely exit.

No one was hurt, according to the department.