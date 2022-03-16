Prince Albert gets 8 new addictions treatment beds

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says 38 more pre- and post-addiction treatment beds have been added to communities across the province over the last year and a half.

The Prince Albert YWCA received funding for eight pre- and post-treatment spots at its 15th Street shelter location.

“With addictions, it’s imperative. You have a very, very small window to get that person somewhere safe or they will use again, that’s what the pre-beds address,” Prince Albert YWCA CEO Donna Brooks said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We can provide a safe supportive bed until the person can get into treatment.”

Brooks says Prince Albert YWCA will begin taking addiction clients this month.

The beds are to help people with substance use disorders, including alcohol addiction, crystal meth and opioid use.

The ministry says the beds support individuals who do not have stable, safe housing in the time between completing detox and beginning inpatient treatment.

The post-treatment spots will help those in need of a supportive environment after treatment to maintain the gains made during treatment until other housing can be arranged.

Regina has eight post- treatment beds provided by Pine Lodge and 10 pre-treatment beds will open in the summer of 2022, according to the province.

Saskatoon has 10 pre and post-treatment beds with services provided by Oxford House. Twelve beds opened in Lloydminster in November 2020.

The ministry says plans for additional treatments beds are Moose Jaw are being finalized and will be announced in the coming months.

The new beds are part of a $1 million 2019-20 Provincial Budget commitment to provide an additional 50 pre- and post-treatment addiction beds throughout the province.