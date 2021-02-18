The Prince Albert Child and Youth Inpatient Unit at the Victoria Hospital reopened this week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The psychiatric unit temporarily closed last year following the death of a long-time youth psychiatrist and the retirement of another local psychiatrist. During the closure, patients were referred to Saskatoon for care.

After hiring Dr. Randy Zbuk – who has over 10 years of experience in child and youth psychiatry – the unit was able to reopen on Tuesday. The health authority says it will reopen gradually, starting with five inpatient beds.

“Recruitment efforts continue for the PA area for additional child and youth psychiatry resources,” reads a news release.

“The determination for increasing service and bed capacity within the unit will be done through an ongoing evaluation process.”